Six schools remain for the nation's 44th-ranked offensive tackle and IMG Academy junior, Aliou Bah, who is a native of Memphis, Tennessee.

The 6-foot-6, 316-pound offensive tackle initially released a top eight last November, but now all eyes are on Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida State, Texas A&M and Penn State. Those are the suitors expected to receive official visits as well, although one will be left on the outside looking in considering that prospects can only take five officials.