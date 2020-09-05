IMG linebacker says Gators offer 'meant a lot' coming from Keiwan Ratliff
OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!
The Gators offered a couple prospects from IMG last week and one of the recipients of the good news was 2023 outside linebacker, Malik Bryant.
Bryant, who is originally from Orlando, played last season at Jones High School alongside Gators commit, Javonte Gardner, where he racked up 78 tackles and 14 sacks as a freshman.
GatorsTerritory caught up with the 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore as well, who breaks down the recent SEC offer below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news