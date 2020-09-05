OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

The Gators offered a couple prospects from IMG last week and one of the recipients of the good news was 2023 outside linebacker, Malik Bryant.

Bryant, who is originally from Orlando, played last season at Jones High School alongside Gators commit, Javonte Gardner, where he racked up 78 tackles and 14 sacks as a freshman.

GatorsTerritory caught up with the 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore as well, who breaks down the recent SEC offer below.