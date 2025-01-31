Impressive running back checks in from Texas.

Cardae Mack 2026 Running Back

I love what this kid brings to the table. It's big-time potential wanted by all the significant programs across the country. You do not often speak to a high school football player with a nonprofit. He seems like he's destined to do big things.

In addition to Florida:

"Schools I'm seriously considering in no specific order are Texas Tech, Oregon, U of H, TCU, Ole Miss, USC, SMU, Stanford, and ASU."

"I will be committing sometime in August."

Who will help him make the decision?

"My parents and coaches."

Factors he will use to make his decision.

"Great relationship allows me to showcase my full abilities and lastly, isn't to be afraid and lets me be a true freshman.

"It's a great program, and what Florida is building is something special. I've been in contact with Coach Juluke and the GM."

"My game is explosive, quick, and shifty. What I do great is be a football player, not just a running back, but everywhere. I own a nonprofit called "Excel Beyond the Ball." I "love giving back to my community."