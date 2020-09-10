New to GatorsTerritory.com? Get 50% off your first year as an annual subscriber! Promo Code: 50UFSave

It didn’t take long for Tim Brewster to make a first impression on the UF media during his introductory press conference Wednesday.

Florida’s new tight ends coach opened the session by wishing all the reporters well during the COVID-19 pandemic, because he knows some who’ve had a tough time.

“There's a lot of great writers out there, friends of mine, that this pandemic hasn't been good to,” Brewster said. “I hope everybody is doing well, hanging in there.”

And just like that, Brewster won over every media member in 20 seconds.

What makes him such an elite recruiter? There’s your sign.

“I feel like I can go into any situation and really do a good job of connecting,” Brewster said. “That's what it's all about, I think it's your ability to build relationships, connect with kids.”

Brewster has done it throughout his coaching career, building a strong recruiting reputation by landing high-profile players such Texas quarterback Vince Young, Florida State running back Dalvin Cook and FSU defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.

He quickly produced results after his hiring at UF, landing a pair of pledges from tight ends Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox. Brewster can sell ice to an Eskimo, but his sales pitch for the Gators doesn’t take much persuasion.

“We have an amazing product to sell here at the University of Florida,” Brewster said. “When I call a kid up and I can tell him, ‘I’m the only coach in America that could tell you that we're top 10 in football and top 10 in academics’, that's strong stuff man. Beautiful stadium, beautiful campus. Gator Nation. Tremendous leadership here at the University of Florida.

“I just think that there's so many things that you can sell, and it's not a hard sell. … Golly, I walk in that house and my gun is loaded. There’s no shortage of ammunition for me to sell kids on about coming to this school. When you totally believe in what you’re trying to sell, it makes selling a whole lot easier, I believe.”

With 24 commitments, Florida’s 2021 class is almost full and the coaches have turned their focus to the 2022 cycle. Despite no spring evaluation period or summer camps, Brewster said the top targets have been determined and he’s contacting them on a daily basis.

“Obviously the 2021 class is fairly far down the road and we’re really onto the 2022 kids,” Brewster said. “We may not get a chance to see them as much, but I think we’ve got a great grasp of who we’re looking at, particularly in the state of Florida.

“I say this about recruiting, I do it 24/7, 365. The minute you stop recruiting, the minute you’re behind somebody, and I don’t like to be behind in recruiting. I like to stay ahead of it. ... And I’m going to tell you what: the staff that Dan has put together at the University of Florida, I think is an outstanding staff. Veteran guys who have been there and done it. They’ve been in the heat of the SEC recruiting battles.”