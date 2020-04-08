OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

Rivals100 cornerback Latrell McCutchin missed all of his junior campaign due to a torn ACL, but that hasn't put a dent in his recruitment as several elite programs continue to label him as a priority.



One of those suitors is the University of Florida, which was also included in the defensive back's top 10. Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Tennessee, Florida State and Virginia Tech recently made the cut as well.

McCutchin, a former Crimson Tide commit, talks about why the Gators are an intriguing option in his recruitment, the relationship he has with multiple UF staff members, when he had planned to visit the Swamp, and much more.