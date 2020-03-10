OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

Former Georgia commit Jared Wilson is now making his rounds after recently removing himself from Kirby Smart's 2021 class, with a pair of Sunshine State schools having played host this past weekend, including Florida.

Dan Mullen's program extended an offer shortly after Wilson reopened his recruitment in mid-February, and then welcomed him to campus for Saturday's junior day. He then followed that up with a trip to Tallahassee prior to returning home Sunday evening.