News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 12:02:07 -0500') }} football Edit

In His Own Words: Former UGA commit has eye-opening visit to the Swamp

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

Former Georgia commit Jared Wilson is now making his rounds after recently removing himself from Kirby Smart's 2021 class, with a pair of Sunshine State schools having played host this past weekend, including Florida.

Dan Mullen's program extended an offer shortly after Wilson reopened his recruitment in mid-February, and then welcomed him to campus for Saturday's junior day. He then followed that up with a trip to Tallahassee prior to returning home Sunday evening.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}