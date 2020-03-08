OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

There were no shortage of highly-regarded prospects who spent the majority of yesterday afternoon in Gainesville, as Dan Mullen's program rolled out the red carpet for the program's second junior day of the 2021 cycle.

A pair of five-star prospects joined in on Saturday's fun as well, with one being Corey Collier, a product of Miami Palmetto and the nation's top-ranked safety on Rivals.

Shortly after the conclusion of the event, Collier caught up with GatorsTerritory to break down another up-close look at the Gators, where Florida currently stacks up against additional suitors, and much more.