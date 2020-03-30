I know it's a hectic time right now, Chief. How are you and the family doing with this tragic virus going around?

Borders: "Everything is going great. The coaches (at Florida) are actually sending out little messages to keep us going and make sure our whole family stays safe. They are basically telling us to stay out of the way, get our work done, and do what we got to do to keep grinding on the field and in the books.

"You know, just stay safe and this is big in the world right now. It's a different time that we have going on, but better are things are going to come."

It has been roughly four months since you gave your word to the Gators. Just rewind to that decision and talk about why Florida is the perfect school for you.

Borders: "Florida, it just fit me. Going into my football season, they were always there and have been there throughout the whole way through. I had a lot of colleges reaching out and are still reaching out me, but I just love Florida for what it is.

"They offer everything I want to study in, which is pre-med, and the coaching staff is immaculate. I have faith in their whole coaching staff. Coach Mullen, and my position coach, coach Grantham, all of the coaching staff, we just bond. We're all human, and we don't look at each other like, 'Oh, I see coach.' We look at each other as a real family and I really respect what they have going on for me and my family over here."

You could likely suit up at multiple positions due to your versatility and physical makeup. Has Florida identified your exact fit in its scheme, and what is current height and weight as well?

Borders: I'm currently 6-4, 238; I've been putting on weight. Coach Grantham, he said he's thinking about putting my hand in the dirt, but I was like, 'Eh, it is what it is coach,' but he was like, 'Nah, Chief, we know you're definitely versatile.' Coach Robinson was thinking MONEY position, and MONEY position is one of the great positions I could fit in.

"Of course I know I'll have to work myself up the roster because when I come in as a freshman, I'm not going to get everything handed to me; I'm going to have to work for everything. I plan is to start my freshman year, so I'll have to prove myself and put it all on the line. As me being an athlete, I don't just play outside linebacker; I also play wide receiver, so me and coach, we were thinking about switching it up on different sides of the ball too."

Everything is obviously on hold for now, but did you already schedule an official visit for later this year?

Borders: "See, the thing about that is I was supposed to visit March 20 on Friday, but it did not work out because of Covid19. The official visit date, we have to see how the coronavirus clears up. I know they probably canceled their spring, which is kind of sad. If I can get to a spring practice if coronavirus does not affect it, then I'll go there and then we can set up our official date moving on from there."