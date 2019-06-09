With camp season in full swing, a boatload of prospects throughout the South have stopped through UF's campus in recent weeks, with some of those underclassmen reeling in verbal offers shortly after.

And then you have campers who arrived at the Swamp with offers already on the table, with one being Kaleb Killian, a rising junior from Jacksonville Trinity Christian.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Killian, who was assigned to the cornerbacks group on Saturday, was presented with an offer less than a month ago after cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray stopped by during the spring evaluation period.