All eyes are on Florida's remaining senior targets with roughly three weeks to go until National Signing Day, but the Gators are still setting time aside to prioritize prospects in next year's class.

Along with continuing to chop it up with 2021 recruits that they are courting to UF, Dan Mullen's staff is hosting their first junior day of the year on Feb. 1.

Several in-state players are already confirmed to be attending next month's event, such as Rivals250 members Ahmari Harvey and Omarion Cooper, and Winter Park (Fla.) DB Dakota Mitchell.

For Mitchell, this will mark his first time checking out the Swamp since visiting for Florida's regular season finale against Florida State.