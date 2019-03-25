The Gators have done a solid job of recruiting at American Heritage in recent years, which is evidenced by the number of alumni currently on their roster.

Outside of bringing in Andrew Chatfield in Dan Mullen’s first class, Florida has brought in Marco Wilson, Tedarrell Slaton and James Houston in previous cycles.

This past Saturday, the program extended an offer to Dallas Turner, one of the high school’s up-and-coming prospects.

Turner, who is already armed with offers from the likes of LSU and Oregon as a sophomore, received the green light from Florida following his visit this past weekend.