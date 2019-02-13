After stepping foot in the Swamp for a game in addition to attending the recent junior day, there is no doubting the mutual interest is high between Florida and 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore, Gage Wilcox.

In fact, the Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson tight end is already comfortable with dishing out a group of top suitors, which includes Dan Mullen's program in Gainesville.

In addition to the Gators, Wilcox is equipped with scholarship offers from Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Miami and Kentucky among others.