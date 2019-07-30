Although Florida rolled out the red carpet to a flurry of prospects for Friday Night Lights last week, only a few noteworthy players ended up showcasing their skill set at the camp.

One of the key recruits who participated at FNL was Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur pass catcher Damien Alford.

Back in March, Alford reeled in an offer from Florida after visiting for a spring practice, and also returned to the Swamp for the team’s Orange and Blue Game on April 13.

The Canadian-born wideout spoke to GatorsTerritory about returning to the Swamp once again and putting on an impressive performance in front of the staff.