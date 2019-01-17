Romello Brinson, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound sophomore receiver who was offered back in mid-October, says he has locked in a multi-day visit with the Gators after recently making contact with Brian Johnson, the quarterbacks coach in Gainesville.

However, there is one up-and-comer on the Bulls' roster who has already taken it a step further with the Gainesville-based program.

UF has already labeled a stable of Miami Northwestern's underclassmen as prospects of need moving forward, including sophomore linebacker, Terrence Lewis, who received the green light from UF just this morning.

"I set a visit with UF for Feb. 15-17," Brinson told GatorsTerritory. "UF is a great school where great kids are made. What I like about UF is how the older guys such as Kemore (Gamble) help with recruiting you and making you feel as you are at home.

"Me talking to Kemore, he made this happen. I called and got off the phone with the coach (Brian Johnson) not too long along to chomp it up about the visit."

Like dozens of additional UF targets across the map, Brinson is intrigued by Mullen's ability to shake up the culture in just a year's time. The coveted sophomore also kept tabs on Billy Gonzales' unit and sees similarities when dissecting their style of play.

"UF went 10-3 this season; that’s not bad from the 2017 season, going 4-7," Brinson said. "That’s a huge turnaround and they were counted out.

"Their receivers are like the joker; you would never know what they would do and that’s why I call myself the joker."

Brinson, who is armed with additional offers from Georgia, Miami and Georgia Tech among others, says he is nowhere near the recruiting finish line with roughly two years of high school left on his plate.

"I don’t have a leader," Brinson said. "I’m loyal to who is loyal to me."

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.