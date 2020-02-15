It would be a difficult task for any program to lure a high-profile prospect from Tallahassee away from the Florida State Seminoles, but the Gators aren’t backing down from that challenge.

In fact, UF is courting a pair of four-stars who hail from the city: Ahmari Harvey and Terrion Arnold.

The coaching staff is sitting in a good spot with both of the defensive backs, and will roll out the red carpet for them and a multitude of other underclassmen for their junior day next month.

For Arnold, this will be his first visit to the Swamp since the team’s matchup with Tennessee in September, but says Florida is pushing all the right buttons in their pursuit of him.