In-state ATH: UF will be a "top priority" when it's time to make a decision
It's no secret that the Florida Gators have been unable to see any success in their pursuit of multiple running back targets in the 2020 cycle thus far.
From five-star prospect Demarkcus Bowman to Mississippi State pledge Jo'quavious Marks and even to legacy target E.J. Smith, UF could not land key players during Early Signing Period and currently has no RBs committed/signed in this class.
Receive $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear AND 25 percent off a new annual subscription when using "Nike" as your promo code!!
A few other seniors at the position still remain on their board, but the Gators are also keeping up their contact with several running backs in next year's recruiting cycle.
One of the players on their radar is IMG Academy product Lovasea Carroll, who has been tabbed as a priority junior for the program.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news