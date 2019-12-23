It's no secret that the Florida Gators have been unable to see any success in their pursuit of multiple running back targets in the 2020 cycle thus far.

From five-star prospect Demarkcus Bowman to Mississippi State pledge Jo'quavious Marks and even to legacy target E.J. Smith, UF could not land key players during Early Signing Period and currently has no RBs committed/signed in this class.

