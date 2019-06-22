In-state DB Tre'Vez Johnson pounces on scholarship offer from the Gators
UF's 2020 recruiting haul is now up to 15 commitments, as in-state defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson teamed up with the University of Florida on Saturday following an unofficial visit to campus.
Johnson, who attends Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail, was rewarded with an offer shortly after last weekend's camp and simply found no reason to wait any longer after returning to Gainesville on Saturday.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Johnson is labeled as a cornerback on Rivals, but says he will "most likely" suit up at safety once falling under Dan Mullen's leadership at the Swamp.
“I chose UF because I felt home. Everybody I met showed love," Johnson told GT's Joseph Hastings. "The coaches were great, the atmosphere was great. I feel like they would give me the best opportunity to succeed in life from a football and academic standpoint.
“I talked to coach Mullen and he was just explaining to me how successful I could be after college, whether it be the NFL because Florida is DBU, or if football didn’t work out and what a degree from there could mean.
"Then I put the jersey on and knew I wanted to go there.”
It has certainly been an offseason to remember for Johnson, who recently recorded a 4.4 multiple times in the 40-yard dash, including at UF's camp.
From his non-stop motor, to football IQ and attention to detail in the secondary, UF checked off several boxes after receiving an up-close at Johnson last weekend.
“They just said I’m good and a smart player,” Johnson said. “They like how I was competitive, moving around and doing what I should be doing at the camp.”
With Johnson's verbal pledge, UF's staff is now armed with 15 verbal commitments in the class of 2020. The Sunshine State native is also the third commitment in the secondary, joining safety Rashad Torrence and cornerback Avery Helm.
Lamar Goods, a Rivals250 defensive tackle with Canadian roots, teamed up with the Gators on Friday after visiting campus last weekend as well.
"At my position, they’re a very prestigious school,” Johnson recently told GatorsTerritory.
“Most people would say that’s ‘DBU.’ I like (cornerbacks) coach (Torrian) Gray; it was like talking to a friend. He was cool, (safeties) coach (Ron) English was cool. I like the atmosphere too."
Johnson, a three-star prospect, has earned additional offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Duke among others.
As a junior for the 8-3 Bears, Johnson racked up 42 tackles, including 25 solo, three interceptions and one forced fumble.
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.