UF's 2020 recruiting haul is now up to 15 commitments, as in-state defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson teamed up with the University of Florida on Saturday following an unofficial visit to campus.

Johnson, who attends Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail, was rewarded with an offer shortly after last weekend's camp and simply found no reason to wait any longer after returning to Gainesville on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Johnson is labeled as a cornerback on Rivals, but says he will "most likely" suit up at safety once falling under Dan Mullen's leadership at the Swamp.

“I chose UF because I felt home. Everybody I met showed love," Johnson told GT's Joseph Hastings. "The coaches were great, the atmosphere was great. I feel like they would give me the best opportunity to succeed in life from a football and academic standpoint.

“I talked to coach Mullen and he was just explaining to me how successful I could be after college, whether it be the NFL because Florida is DBU, or if football didn’t work out and what a degree from there could mean.

"Then I put the jersey on and knew I wanted to go there.”