In-state DB says Monday's offer from the Gators 'came out of nowhere.'
The Gators are already in hot pursuit of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna's Kenyatta Jackson and have now offered the defensive end's teammate as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news