Todd Grantham is always on the lookout for high-energy edge rushers who wreak havoc in the offensive backfield, and recently labeled Morven Joseph as a prospect who certainly meets the Gators' criteria.

Dan Mullen himself also made a pit stop at Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson on Thursday, and then a scholarship offer was extended just hours later.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Joseph, a three-star prospect on Rivals, is a fast-rising junior who holds additional offers from LSU, Georgia, Nebraska, Kentucky and Mississippi State among others.