Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 08:53:05 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state DL hopes to return this weekend for Gators official visit

Itytmecs6b5kxv731b1r
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

A flurry of 2019 prospects who recently received official offers from the Gatos were on hand for UF's SEC opener on Saturday evening, with one being Braylen Ingraham, the 34th-ranked strong-side de...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}