In-state DT constructing strong bond with David Turner, eyes visit date
While itinerary has yet to be finalized, three-star defensive lineman Timothy Brown says he has a date in mind for his first-ever visit to the Swamp.
Brown, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound rising senior from Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Palm Beach Lakes, is a fast-rising prospect with offers on the table from Florida, Miami, Florida State, Auburn, Penn State and Ole Miss among many others.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news