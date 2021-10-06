In-state DT Jamari Lyons makes the call for the Florida Gators

"As soon as I got offered, I knew that's where I was going to end up at. It's the dream school and I'm not too far from home. I just haven't announced it to the public until now."

"I'm going to Florida because it's my dream school. I've always wanted to go to Florida," Lyons told Gators Territory . "Just having the opportunity to go there to continue my athletics and my academics made it even better and an easier choice for me.

Lyons, the 36th-ranked defensive tackle, was presented with a Gators offer roughly a year and a half ago and has taken over a handful of visits to Gainesville since then, including for his official visit on June 4. Florida has always been his dream destination, but there are a handful of additional boxes the in-state school checks off as well, with one being proximity.

Moments ago, the Viera (Fla.) standout announnced his commitment to Dan Mullen and the University of Florida. South Carolina was the additional finalist in Lyons' recruitment, while the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami and Florida State extended offers during the recruiting process as well.

While there was not much drama surrounding his recruitment, 2022 defensive tackle Jamari Lyons is now officially off the recruiting market.

The University of Florida speaks for itself; there is no doubting that, but the home-like feel when mingling with the program also played a pivotal role in Lyons' decision. Dan Mullen and David Turner have been linked to his recruitment from the start, while players such as Gervon Dexter, who was his player host in June, have pushed all the right buttons as well.

"I've been talking to coach Turner for the longest. He made the biggest impact. He pretty much told me he's going to have the No. 1 defense, which I love to hear," Lyons said. "Also, the strength program and coach Savage being able to help those guys get bigger, stronger and faster is amazing, so my relationship with them has grown since then.

"It's not just about football with them; it's about family, what I'm eating today, how I'm doing in school, so my relationship with them is getting better as the days go on. It's going good."

As expected, Dan Mullen's staff was brimming with joy once Lyons informed them of his decision to join forces with the SEC East program.

"I told everybody," Lyons said. "Man, they were sending me messages, telling me, 'congrats,' thanking me..there was so much going on, so much love going on."



The 6-foot-4, 277-pound Lyons will not be attending Saturday's game against Vanderbilt but plans to return to campus on Nov. 27 for the matchup against FSU. He plans to sign in December and then enroll on campus next summer.

Through five games of the 2021 season, Lyons has racked up 51 tackles (27 solo), 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble. The Hawks check in with a 4-1 record and are in the midst of a bye week before making the trek to Cocoa High School next Friday.

"I'm going to bring everything for all four years of my career there. I'm going to bring the real me," Lyons said. "They're going to get the trench bully, Jamari; they're going to get the friend, the good teammate, everything. The fans are going to be entertained watching me play and I'm going to bring everything I can to the table."

With the addition of Lyons, the Gators now hold commitments from 15 prospects in the class of 2022. He is also the second defensive lineman in the class, joining Miami Edison's Francois Nolton.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.