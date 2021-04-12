With the recruiting dead period slated to end on June 1, the Gators are wasting no time bringing in a boatoad of priority targets for official visits.

Over a dozen of those targets will be in Gainesville during the weekend of June 4, with one being Jamari Lyons, a top-25 defensive tackle out of Viera (Fla.) High. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound junior was presented with a scholarship offer over a year ago and recently received the red-carpet treatment during a virtual visit as well.

While a list of top schools has yet to be constructed, the three-star prospect has also took part in virtual visits with the likes of N.C. State, Indiana and South Carolina while fielding recent offers from Georgia and Florida State, respectively.

Lyons spoke with GatorsTerritory about where Florida stands in his recruitment, his relationship with defensive line coach David Turner, when he hopes to make his decision and more.