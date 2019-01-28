In-state kicker finds no reason to wait, teams up with the Gators
Dan Mullen and Greg Knox, the running backs coach and special teams coordinator in Gainesville, has reeled in their specialist for the class of 2019.
Tyler Waxman is armed with scholarship offers from Air Force, Cornell, Georgetown, FAMU and Morgan State, but simply couldn't say no to the game-changing opportunity awaiting him in Gainesville.
Waxman says he is committed to Dan Mullen's program as a preferred walk-on.
A product of Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward, Waxman also spent much of this past weekend in the Swamp before ultimately making his decision on Sunday evening.
"Florida was the choice for me because it’s the only school in the nation with a top 10 football program and education," Waxman told GatorsTerritory. "Along with the coaching staff, everyone was very welcoming to me and my family. With the outstanding Gator community and hot Florida weather, choosing the University of Florida for me was an easy decision."
Waxman, who handled punting and kickoff duties as well, connected on 12-of-15 field goals as a senior. He also recorded a season-long of 45 yards, but connected from that distance multiple times.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Waxman is just as impressive when handling his day-to-day assignments in the classroom as well.
The South Florida native holds a stellar 4.6 GPA, while scoring a 1330 during the SAT.
