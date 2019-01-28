Dan Mullen and Greg Knox, the running backs coach and special teams coordinator in Gainesville, has reeled in their specialist for the class of 2019.

Tyler Waxman is armed with scholarship offers from Air Force, Cornell, Georgetown, FAMU and Morgan State, but simply couldn't say no to the game-changing opportunity awaiting him in Gainesville.

Waxman says he is committed to Dan Mullen's program as a preferred walk-on.

A product of Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward, Waxman also spent much of this past weekend in the Swamp before ultimately making his decision on Sunday evening.