The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Odom, a product of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit, is armed with roughly 25 offers, including ones from Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Penn State.

Jonathan Odom, the son of former UF captain and All-American offensive lineman, Jason Odom, has scheduled a visit with the Gators for Wednesday and could be on the verge of capturing a coveted offer as well.

However, Dan Mullen's staff is still on the hunt for a tight end representing the class of 2020 and could turn to a familiar name to fill that void during the current cycle.

The Gators made a splash to close out the 2019 cycle by reeling in No. 1 targets at multiple positions, including tight end with the addition of Under Armour All-American, Keon Zipperer.

"I talked with (tight ends) coach (Larry) Scott and he basically told me that I was going to be a Gator if I wanted to and that he would let coach Mullen do the rest of the talking," Odom told GatorsTerritory. "He talked about how I’m going to create my own legacy as Jonathan Odom the tight end and not the son of Jason Odom.

"And how they see me as a versatile player that could help their pass game by stretching the field and going up and make competitive catches and being able to help block in the run game. I enjoyed hearing that because something I’ve told all the coaches before offering me is I have no interest in changing my position at all."

Odom continues to stay humble and not get ahead of himself, but admits the thought of living out his childhood dream has crossed his mind in recent weeks.

"It’s just crazy having growing up watching every single game and going to games and watching the Gators run out of the tunnel, and that I might get an opportunity to maybe be a part of that; it's crazy," Odom said.

With that being said, if Dan Mullen closes out the face time by extending an offer, could Odom see himself pulling the trigger with a commitment?

"I can’t say that I definitely won’t, but I want to make sure it’s the right decision before I commit anywhere," Odom said.

The three-star prospect recently dropped by the campuses of Auburn and Georgia, and plans to visit Michigan, Alabama and Iowa as well.

As a junior, Odom reeled in 19 catches for 249 yards and eight touchdowns for the 12-2 Tigers.

