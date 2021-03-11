GatorsTerritory - In-state offensive tackle prospect Tony Livingston teams up with Florida

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

One of the more intriguing offensive tackle prospects in the Southeast has officially teamed up with the University of Florida.

Tony Livingston, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound junior from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day, committed to Florida today and also plans to play basketball as a preferred walk-on. Dan Mullen's staff offered him a scholarship last February, while Mike White's staff gave him the green light this month. He recently took part in a virtual visit as well.

We hinted at this possibility last Saturday, so if you are following along at GatorsTerritory, tonight's addition shouldn't come by surprise.

"I like the Gator uniform. The uniforms are pretty nice. I like the stadium. I've been there," Livingston told GT shortly after UF offered last year. "I think they're heading in a good direction. The last couple of years, they've been putting everything in the right place. I think they're putting in the pieces of the puzzle together."