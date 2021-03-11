GatorsTerritory - In-state offensive tackle prospect Tony Livingston teams up with Florida

In-state offensive tackle prospect Tony Livingston teams up with Florida
One of the more intriguing offensive tackle prospects in the Southeast has officially teamed up with the University of Florida.
Tony Livingston, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound junior from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day, committed to Florida today and also plans to play basketball as a preferred walk-on. Dan Mullen's staff offered him a scholarship last February, while Mike White's staff gave him the green light this month. He recently took part in a virtual visit as well.
We hinted at this possibility last Saturday, so if you are following along at GatorsTerritory, tonight's addition shouldn't come by surprise.
"I like the Gator uniform. The uniforms are pretty nice. I like the stadium. I've been there," Livingston told GT shortly after UF offered last year. "I think they're heading in a good direction. The last couple of years, they've been putting everything in the right place. I think they're putting in the pieces of the puzzle together."
The four-star prospect kicked off the recruiting process as a coveted tight end prospect but is now being recruited to play offensive tackle by most schools. He previously played tight end at around 250 pounds, and according to his head coach, now checks in around 265 pounds.
In addition to Florida, Livingston possesses offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami, Florida State and Michigan among others.
During the 2020 season, Livingston reeled in nine catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns. The Sunshine State native suited up on the defensive side of the ball as well, recording 14 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
As for his basketball career, Livingston averaged 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals as a junior. He shot 52 percent from the field and scored in double figures in 18 of 22 games. His season-high of 31 points came in a 69-44 victory over Clearwater Central Catholic.
With the addition of Livingston, Florida now holds commitments from four prospects in the class of 2022.
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.