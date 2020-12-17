In-state OL Austin Barber pounces on offer from Dan Mullen and the Gators
A late addition that we have been hinting at on GatorsTerritory has officially teamed up with Dan Mullen's program.
Austin Barber, a 6-foot-7, 314-pound offensive lineman from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian, has accepted a last-minute offer and is now headed to the SEC to strap up the pads for the Gators. Miami extended an offer this month as well.
The three-star prospect plans to make everything official on Friday when signing his letter of intent.
Hailing from the same high school as UF wide receiver signee, Marcus Burke, Barber is just 24 hours removed from capturing a Class 3A State Championship as well.
Now that is how you put a stamp on your prep career.
"What made Florida my choice was that it was my dream school," Barber told GatorsTerritory. "If they offered me, that's where I wanted to go and be a part of that culture they are building in Gainesville."
A former Minnesota commit, Barber has been on the Gators' radar for a number of weeks and was communicating with them more often as the Early Signing Period approached. The plan was to wait things out until February, but once John Hevesy gave the green light this week, Barber found no reason to wait any longer.
Two of the Gators' offensive line commits signed this week, while the trio of Deyavie Hammond, Adrein Strickland and Javonte Gardner did not; in fact, Gardner signed with Jackson State earlier this evening.
"We have been talking for a few weeks," Barber said. "Hevesy is a really good coach, and with what he has done with the offensive line, I want to be coached by him and learn from one of the best."
Ole Miss, North Carolina, Illinois, Louisville, Duke, Pittsburgh and Syracuse are some additional offers on the table for Barber, who resides just over an hour away from Gainesville.
What are the Gators getting with the Duval County native?
"They are getting a big, nasty lineman that can absolutely demolish in the run, and a guy that works well in the pass game," Barber said.
UF fans, scroll down to view Barber's senior highlight tape.
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.