OFFER: Use promo code "GatorsNSD" to receive FREE PREMIUM access until Jan. 29!

A late addition that we have been hinting at on GatorsTerritory has officially teamed up with Dan Mullen's program.

Austin Barber, a 6-foot-7, 314-pound offensive lineman from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian, has accepted a last-minute offer and is now headed to the SEC to strap up the pads for the Gators. Miami extended an offer this month as well.

The three-star prospect plans to make everything official on Friday when signing his letter of intent.

Hailing from the same high school as UF wide receiver signee, Marcus Burke, Barber is just 24 hours removed from capturing a Class 3A State Championship as well.

Now that is how you put a stamp on your prep career.

"What made Florida my choice was that it was my dream school," Barber told GatorsTerritory. "If they offered me, that's where I wanted to go and be a part of that culture they are building in Gainesville."