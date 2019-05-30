In-state 2020 OL captures long-awaited offer from Gators: 'It means a lot'
The University of Florida has certainly left its mark on the Cocoa (Fla.) football program as of late, with both Jawaan Taylor and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson hearing their names called in this year's NFL Draft as well.
However, with Cocoa manufacturing Division I talent year in and year out, the class of 2020 is no different with multiple prospects on UF's radar, including Richie Leonard.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Leonard had been playing the waiting game for a number of months, but it was on Wednesday when offensive line coach John Hevesy found no reason to wait any longer, resulting in a long-awaited offer for the offensive lineman.
