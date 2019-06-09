Florida State, Miami, Georgia and Missouri are some of the additional schools that were under strong consideration, but it's the lifelong favorite Gators who now hold a commitment from the three-star prospect.

The 6-foot-5, 317-pound Mincey, a former Kentucky commit hailing from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons, is being recruited to play offensive tackle under John Hevesy.

Offensive lineman Gerald Mincey had been planning to serve up a commitment in October, but after returning to Gainesville for an official visit this weekend, the 2020 prospect found no reason to wait any longer.

It was back in mid-March when Mincey attended the Gators' junior day, which resulted in a scholarship offer from Dan Mullen's staff. Weeks prior to that, a source familiar with the situation told me if Florida was to offer Mincey, a possible switch to the Gators could go down shortly after as well.

While he obviously didn't commit after the first visit, Mincey's name has still been linked to multiple "Most Likely Additions" articles on GatorsTerritory.

Mincey possesses a good amount of upside both physically and on the field. He is a road-grader in the run game who goes all out until the whistle is blown, but fairly fluid with some positional versatility as well.

The rising senior is also a former teammate of Rivals100 prospect and Gators signee, Khris Bogle, who has already relocated to Gainesville.



Joining Rivals250 prospect, Jovens Janvier, Mincey becomes UF's second 2020 commitment along the offensive line, and 14th commitment overall.

UF fans, you can also get accustomed to Mincey's style of play by viewing his spring highlights below.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.