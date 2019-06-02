Cocoa (Fla.) offensive lineman Richie Leonard has found his name in the recruiting headlines more and more as of late, and understandably so.

The rising senior is less than a week removed from scooping up a coveted offer from the University of Florida, which he visited on Saturday, and now he has served up his final seven schools as well.

With a commitment date locked in for July 5, you would think time isn't on UF's side here, but this offer simply didn't arrive out of the blue. Leonard has visited Gainesville a handful of times over the past year, with offensive line coach John Hevesy making contact quite frequently as well.