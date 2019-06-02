In-state OL Richie Leonard felt like a top priority during recent UF visit
Cocoa (Fla.) offensive lineman Richie Leonard has found his name in the recruiting headlines more and more as of late, and understandably so.
The rising senior is less than a week removed from scooping up a coveted offer from the University of Florida, which he visited on Saturday, and now he has served up his final seven schools as well.
With a commitment date locked in for July 5, you would think time isn't on UF's side here, but this offer simply didn't arrive out of the blue. Leonard has visited Gainesville a handful of times over the past year, with offensive line coach John Hevesy making contact quite frequently as well.
