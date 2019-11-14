News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 16:52:14 -0600') }} football Edit

In-state pass catcher wastes no time scheduling visit to Gainesville

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

The Gators have not been shy in terms of extending offers to prospects who star in multiple sports, and that proved to be true on Wednesday when they offered one of the Sunshine State's top junior tight ends.

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}