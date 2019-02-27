Florida's top running back target in the 2020 class is Demarkcus Bowman, but there are a number of additional ball carriers sitting on the Gators' radar as well.

One of those players is Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park recruit, Lawrance Toafili, who attended the program’s junior day earlier this month. Toafili has been pegged as a Florida State lean, but ultimately decided to travel to Gainesville instead of making it to the Seminoles’ junior day.