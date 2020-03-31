In-state sophomore nets UF offer: 'It's like a dream I'm living right now.'
The waiting game is finally over for 2022 Viera (Fla.) defensive tackle, Jamari Lyons, who earned a long-coveted offer from the University of Florida on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound sophomore was in attendance for UF's shutout victory over Vanderbilt but also attended a camp and visited for a spring practice months prior to that. The Gators have been keeping close tabs on Lyons' progression, and simply found no reason to wait any longer, resulting in SEC offer No. 1.
