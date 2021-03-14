GatorsTerritory - In-state TE pounces on scholarship offer from Florida Gators

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access! One of the more fast-rising prospects in Tampa Bay has decided to team up with Dan Mullen's program over roughly two-dozen additional schools. CJ Hawkins, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound tight end from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep, is heading to his mother's alma mater after committing to the University of Florida today. He was offered just days prior to today's decision and simply found no reason to wait any longer, resulting in today's pledge.

In addition to the Gators, Hawkins, a three-star prospect, possesses scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Florida State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas, South Carolina and Stanford among others. The 2020 season was Hawkins' first year playing football, so there is no doubt he is just scratching the surface of his potential, especially when you considering his combination and size and athleticism. The fast-rising junior has made a splash on the hardwood as well, possessing basketball offers from hometown USF, Western Michigan and IUPUI. With Hawkins on board, don't expect anything to change in regard to Florida's pursuit of Jaleel Skinner, one of the program's top targets overall. The South Carolina native told me this week Florida remains the leader, while Dan Mullen's staff would gladly sign both of them during the 2022 cycle. With Hawkins on board, the Gators now hold commitments from five prospects in the class of 2022. Fellow Tampa Bay native, Tony Livingston, committed to Florida this week as well. Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.

