Coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Kentucky this past weekend, the Florida Gators are gearing up for their first SEC home game of the season.

Several UF commits and targets on the staff's radar will be in attendance in the Swamp this Saturday when Florida hosts the Tennessee Volunteers.

James BlackStrain, who netted an offer from the Gators back in March, is one of the recruits set to make the trek to Gainesville in a few days.

The junior wideout broke down his thoughts on Florida's game versus the Wildcats, and also shared his prediction for which team he believes will win on Saturday.