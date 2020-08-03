OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Last week, UF offensive line coach John Hevesy began the early process of recruiting 2023 prospect Aidan Leigh.

Leigh, who is the younger brother of top-30 overall senior Tristan Leigh, netted an offer from the Gators on Friday. LSU, Maryland and Ohio State, the other options on the table for him at this juncture, dipped into his recruitment in July as well.

During his conversation with GatorsTerritory, Leigh detailed his reaction to Florida becoming his fourth Power Five offer, the message he received from Hevesy and what he thinks about the program's pursuit of his brother.

"So, yeah, I contacted the coach. I called him because you know that since I'm a sophomore, they're not allowed to answer my texts and stuff like that," Leigh said. "I did call him and my mom sent him my film from my underclassmen camp. He looked at it and everything, and then he was just talking with me.