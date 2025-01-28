Inside Access with Four-Star Cornerback Rodarion Jones





Rodarion Jones

Cornerback

6-foot-1, 180-Pounds

Miami Gardens (FL)

Carol City HS

2026





"Other than the Gators, I'm seriously considering UCF, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Miami, and South Florida."

"If everything goes perfectly, I want to make a decision before my senior season begins or very early on in the season. I want to be locked in somewhere and still hear out about other schools throughout my recruitment process."

"Things that will help make my decision are my relationship with the coaches. That's 80% of it for me, and I can also develop and get on the field as soon as possible. That will also have an impact on where I take my talents."

"Pretty much piggybacking from the previous question that relationship, development, and an opportunity at playtime will all play into my decision."

"I have a great relationship with the staff, mainly coach Will Harris. I probably talk to him more than anyone on the staff. We've been in contact since he got the job, so we always had a pretty good relationship."

"If I were to describe my game, I'd say I'm a patient, long corner with a good IQ. I can read plays, and I feel athletic. I can hang out with the best of the best. I think the film speaks for itself. And away from the game, im just like any other 17year: old love video games, work out, and love my girlfriend, lol. Im a pretty chill guy that loves the game of football."