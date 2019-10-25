The Florida Gators currently have a trio of four-star defensive linemen committed to the program, with one of them being Johnnie Brown.

Brown, who straps up the pads for Sebring High School, has been putting up eye-popping numbers on the field in recent weeks. Over the past two games, the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder has 14 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, has forced two fumbles and even ran for a touchdown.

To get a perspective of who Brown is on and off the field, GatorsTerritory spoke with Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott. Scott used to play for the Miami Hurricanes, and is also the twin brother of UF tight ends coach Larry Scott.

Check out what Scott had to say about the top 30 defensive tackle on Rivals as a football player and how he conducts himself with his teammates as well.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS