Inside the Huddle: Dissecting the skill set of UF commit Johnnie Brown
The Florida Gators currently have a trio of four-star defensive linemen committed to the program, with one of them being Johnnie Brown.
Brown, who straps up the pads for Sebring High School, has been putting up eye-popping numbers on the field in recent weeks. Over the past two games, the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder has 14 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, has forced two fumbles and even ran for a touchdown.
To get a perspective of who Brown is on and off the field, GatorsTerritory spoke with Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott. Scott used to play for the Miami Hurricanes, and is also the twin brother of UF tight ends coach Larry Scott.
Check out what Scott had to say about the top 30 defensive tackle on Rivals as a football player and how he conducts himself with his teammates as well.
Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!
Q: What do you think about Johnnie as a football player and as a person? What will he bring to UF?
LS: "Obviously, it's my first year coaching him. Just the transition I've seen from the time he got here to now is that he's become a leader. He didn't at first; I guess with him being in his first year here, he was kind of separate to get a feel for everybody.
"But once he got to that point, he's been a leader and he's definitely a warrior. He does not like to lose and he's going to compete each and every play."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news