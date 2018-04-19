Ranney School (NJ) five-star duo Bryan Antoine and Scottie Lewis hosted Florida head coach Mike White and assistant coach Darris Nichols on in-home visits Tuesday. It was part of a series of in-home visits Antoine and Lewis hosted that began on Friday and ended last night. The other schools who visited were Villanova, St. John’s, Kentucky and Duke.

Ever since offering Antoine and Lewis in April 2016, Florida has remained a school that both players name when talking about schools that they hear from regularly.

