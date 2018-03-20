Day three of Florida spring football practice saw the Gators team come out in pads as Dan Mullen ushered in the return of one of UF's most physical drills - Urban Meyer's famed Circle of Life drills.

Thumbs Up

One area of this Gators team that Mullen is attacking head on is their toughness. Practice began today with something that was technically called a 1-on-1 blocking drill; essentially it was Florida's old version of the Oklahoma drill, at one time known as the Circle of Life. Two players head to the middle of a circle of teammates, one offense and one defense. On the whistle, they tangle and go until one is either on the ground or pushed out of the circle. Not only did the team start practice this way, but it was a shotgun type start, with four groups scattered around the field and one going right after the other, allowing for not even a moment of down time within the indoor practice facility. This drill saw match-ups that invigorated teammates and came out with some unexpected winners. Van Jefferson shined and a tussle between receiver Kadarius Toney and corner CJ Henderson produced the emotion coaches will want the guys to play with come fall. Another thumbs up from today was the running back unit. This group will be good if for no other reason than Greg Knox won’t allow anything less. Not one minuscule misstep is allowed. And within this stable there is a menagerie of backs; power guys, speedsters and shifty one’s.

Thumbs Down

Through the first two practices the defensive backs unit has been one of the strongest for Florida. They can match a receiver in footwork and have ball hawking skills that are stingy. This isn’t news. But today’s practice showed that there are areas of the game to work on for the unit. Between the 1-on-1 blocking drill, a pad drill with the receivers and again within the defensive backs there was a decided lack of push from the players. When going against the offense, the offensive guys got the better of the defense. This may not be the skill the secondary needs the most for the game, but there will be times—especially in the Southeastern Conference—when they will need to be the stronger one in a match-up. This is the opportunity to make sure they don’t get caught bereft in a game.

TOP FIVE PERFORMERS

* Moral Stephens: The redshirt senior has been a long process but he’s using the spring to make a case for this being his year. Steadily consistent through the first three practices, today he was the tight end that shined the most during drills. He was in the right place each route, pulled in everything (by my count) thrown his way and was able to get a quick turn for a burst of speed.

* Van Jefferson: The transfers just continue to impress. Jefferson got the best of DB Brian Edwards in the blocking drill, had the quickest step and push during a pad drill and continues to show coaches he knows how to control his height and use it to his advantage for downfield passes. * Feliepe Franks: While none of the quarterbacks have really set themselves apart yet, this first day in pads lent itself to Franks’ benefit. He was the most fluid of the quarterbacks in drills, the quickest with the release and the most assertive when making calls at the line. * Jordan Scarlett: It’s like he never missed a beat. I listed Scarlett as the back with the most to prove this spring in previews, and three practices in he’s proving he’ll fit right back in to the game. He is the quickest, the smoothest and the most physically intimidating of a loaded group. * Dameon Pierce: The early enrollee is quickly making an impact, showcasing a skill set through three practices that lends itself to game one play. The unit has so much depth that he could stand to redshirt and coaches may want to save his talents for once Scarlett is gone. It’s a good problem to have and if he continues to practice this way—showing a unique combination of power and litheness—it will make the decision that much more difficult.

This and That

Former players back in town working out for the NFL draft took in practice today. Guys like Brandon Powell, Duke Dawson, Johnny Townsend and Eddy Pineiro were all there to see Mullen’s team...Going even further back, Steve Spurrier and Shane Matthews were there. Spurrier was telling stories of his first year coaching at Florida in the way only he can.