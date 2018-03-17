Texas Tech ended Florida’s season in the Round of 32 with a 69-66 win at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday night. The Red Raiders ended the game on a 5-0 run, capitalized by Zhaire Smith ’s alley-oop dunk via a Keenan Evans dish. The Gators finished the season with a 21-13 record.

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Keenan Evans took over for Texas Tech. The Second-Team All-American and Grade A closer scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half. The senior went 5-for-8 from the field and 1-for-1 from deep in the final 20 minutes. When the Red Raiders needed a bucket, they immediately looked to Evans for help.

THEY STOLE THE SHOW: While Evans closed the game strong, Zhaire Smith had a terrific game. Smith finished with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, while adding 9 rebounds and 7 assists. The freshman only turned it over once in 37 minutes of action.

THESE STATS DON’T LIE: Chris Chiozza’s foul with 13 minutes remaining was the turning point in the contest. Texas Tech ended the game on a 26-18 run after Chiozza’s fourth foul with over half of the final frame left. The senior floor general only played 27 minutes on Saturday night, totaling 11 points, 3 assists and 1 turnover.

Florida lost just their fifth game this season in which Jalen Hudson scores 16 points or more. Hudson went for a team-leading 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. He also added 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 32 minutes of game-time. The Gators are now 14-5 when Hudson scores 16 or more.

UF went ice cold from deep in the second half, in large part due to their reliance on isolation offense with Chiozza out of the game. The Gators sunk just two of their 11 (18.2%) attempts from three-point range in the final twenty minutes. Florida missed 14 of their final 20 shots to end the game.

The Gators shot 67% at the foul line (10-15), going 9-for-13 at the charity stripe in the second half. Jalen Hudson went 5-for-8 at the foul line, while Egor Koulechov missed his lone attempt.

WHAT A PLAY: With 15:27 left in the first half, Chris Chiozza ripped the ball from Justin Gray and finished with a sweet up-and-under layup to give the Gators an 11-9 lead.

Keith Stone’s two-handed slam with 11 minutes remaining in the game almost brought down the basket. The dunk gave the Gators a 50-49 lead.

BOTTOM LINE: This game shifted heavily in Texas Tech’s favor when Chiozza picked up his fourth foul of the game. The Gators started turning to isolation offense, dribbling late into the shot clock on many of their possessions. Some people say Florida lives and dies by the three-pointer, I say the Gators live and die by how productive their senior floor general Chiozza is.

UP NEXT: Florida’s season is officially over in the Round of 32. Chiozza and Koulechov’s college careers are effectively over as well. It will be interesting to see whether or not Jalen Hudson declares for the NBA Draft. NBA Draft Net’s latest mock draft has Hudson going in the 2nd round of the draft to the Chicago Bulls with the 52nd pick.