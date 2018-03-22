The novelty is stating to wear off as the Florida Gators football players really get into the meat of spring practice…and with that, their excitement level is rising. There was a lot of to like out at Thursday’s practice, number four for Dan Mullen and his team, beginning with the fact that everyone was early enough to kick off the day ahead of schedule. Here was what we saw and heard.

The first period out on the field was comprised of four stations. Players rotated through them all with their position players, working on various techniques for special teams coverage. As Dan Mullen floated from one to the other, helping tweak things he saw, he delivered the same message over and over. “If you can’t play special teams, you can’t play.” This, coupled with the drills which worked on punt blocking over the weekend, is something Gator teams didn’t see under Jim McElwain who’s staff didn’t put a huge emphasis on special teams play to help back up the best kicker-punter duo in the country. That won’t be the case with this team as each practice takes on a different facet of an important phase of the game.

There are some definite gems among this wide receiver group…but they are both currently in a stand-off with the NCAA over their transfers. The rest of the corps still has a long ways to go. The work that receiver coach Billy Gonzales is doing with the unit almost put this up in the thumbs up section, but the play of the guys held it back. Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson are top notch and will be a huge boost to the unit…but they aren’t guarantees for this year and therefore those around them can’t bank on that. Kadarius Toney is an amazing athlete but he is having trouble tracking the ball downfield. Josh Hammond is steady but has to find the ball quicker. Rick Wells is stout but was constantly called out by Gonzales today for not having a quick enough turn to break away from a defender. These are all fixable mistakes and it seems that Gonzales is acutely aware of them and taking the right steps to correct them. But the unit—and we mean without Grimes and Jefferson—as a whole still needs to take a huge step forward to be a dependable target for the season.

* Marco Wilson: We’ve talked a lot about C.J. Henderson since the beginning of practice, but it’s important to remember that monster has two heads and the other one is Wilson. The sophomore is so fluid and has such an intuitive awareness of the field. He and Henderson together are like synchronized swimmers but Wilson even by himself is a sight to watch. During drills today he hit every step on the mark and practically glided through cuts. It was beautiful.



* Trey Dean: The early enrollee worked with the corners today and while he can’t match the fluidity of Wilson and Henderson just yet, all the pieces seem to be there for the picture to come together. He has incredibly quick hips and a burst of speed on the flip that will play well at the position. He still has a ways to go to not take up unnecessary yardage while tracking, something that was pointed out to him today, but with a little bit of polishing he’s going to be a solid corner to back up the dynamic duo. Or possibly even redshirt to save for their inevitable early departure.

* Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: CGJ was, well, humbled on Tuesday during his Circle of Life turn. He was put on his butt with aplomb by Grimes. The safety does a lot of trash talking but as he’s getting older he’s learning that the has to back it up. So he came out today against Lamical Perine, took on the running back and kept his feet under him to win the drill. He was ecstatic. Out under the sun he stayed with his coach, working his way through a drill that depended on him being patient. This has never been one of Chauncey’s strong suits but as he was asked to do it once, twice, three times and then run the pick drill again, he looked sharper than he has in all his time in Gainesville.

* C’yontai Lewis: The redshirt senior tight end has embraced his role as a leader on this team and it’s improving his play. On Wednesday he pushed lineman to finish gassers and on Thursday he was the first out during the special teams coverage drills, walking through them with the coaches to confirm each step. He was then there to showcase how to run it correctly. During pass drills with the quarterbacks he pulled in every target (at least that I saw) and was turned up field before having to be told to by his coach.

* Van Jefferson: I don’t know how many more times we can talk about this kid before it becomes annoying, but he continues to be one of the top five performers each day. During one drill Gonzales had receivers working on catching the ball at the point; this is what separates a good receiver from a great one, being able to turn, stop and catch the ball at the point in order to not bobble. Jefferson was the only one who was able to do it correctly over and over. He shows a maturity that comes from playing in the SEC and even if he doesn’t get to play this season, his presence during practice will force his teammates to up their game.