Suffolk, Virginia, Rivals250 running back George Pettaway is like many other heavily recruited athletes coast to coast. The offers are there, but until visits happen, he's chosen to relax on making any decisions about college.

The Nansemond Suffolk Academy four-star prospect, who also is ranked the No. 5 running back in the country by Rivals.com, has more than 30 offers to choose from when the time comes. Fortunately, the NCAA has set June 1 as its reopening date for the recruiting calendar, which means Pettaway will have his opportunity to see colleges in person.

Florida is a school to watch, and the 5-11, 190-pound running back said he's built good rapport with both running backs coach Greg Knox and head coach Dan Mullen. The Gators currently have five commits in their 2022 class, but also are looking to sign their first high school running back recruit since Nay'Quan Wright in 2019. In that span, Florida has relied on adding transfers for backfield assistance -- the latest being five-star transfers Demarkcus Bowman (Clemson) and Lorenzo Lingard (Miami).