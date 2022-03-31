Introducing Defensive End Zion Taylor
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Introducing Defensive End Zion TaylorPearland (TX) Standout Zion Taylor talked about what it means to have the Florida Gators showing love, Coach Napier and his commitment to his players, factors h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news