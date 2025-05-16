Introducing Running Back Caden Waye

The Running Back class of 2027 is as talented and deep as I can remember. The Florida Gators have their eye on Peach State standout Caden Waye from McDonough (GA).

Caden Waye

Running Back •5'11" | 185 lbs

Class of 2027 @ Ola | McDonough, GA

"I am seriously considering Oregon, Ohio State, South Carolina, Duke, and Syracuse." (In addition to Florida).

"I probably would make a public decision before starting my senior year."

"My parents and my head coach will probably be the main people who will help me make my decision."

"My top three most important factors are the coaching staff, the culture of the program, and academics."

"Overall, I like the Gator’s program and especially like Coach Juluke."

"I am a very versatile back who can not only run the ball on all downs but also run routes and pass protect. I am a fun and social person who is away from the game and spends a lot of time with friends and family."