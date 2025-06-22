Introducing Standout Athlete Braylon Clark

One of the top players from the class of 2028 checks in from Charlotte (NC) Country Day High School, and his name is Braylon Clark. He talked about schools of interest, a timeline, factors, the Gators, and his game.

Braylon Clark 2028 Athlete

Braylon Clark

Athlete •6'1" | 170 lbs

Class of 2028 @ Country Day | Charlotte, NC

"Other than the Gators, I am considering every team that has offered me so far because they've shown interest in me early."

"Right now, I do not know what time I want to make a public decision, but to be realistic, hopefully, my junior-senior year."

"Obviously, the college coaches, the school, the academics, the atmosphere, and my family will help me make my decision."

"The three most important factors will be life after Football, winning, and culture."

"My overall thoughts on the Gators are good right now because they're an SEC school, and the coaches I've been in contact with are Spikes and Coach Gonzales. It just means a lot to earn the offer."

"I would describe my game as smooth because I have good route running, great hands, and solid speed. I also still have a lot of improvement to do. Outside of Football, I would say I'm a pretty chill guy. I like to play video games and hang out with friends."