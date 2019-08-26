OPINION: Is the criticism warranted after Florida's win over Miami?
Florida football won its season opener by beating in-state rival, Miami, 24-20 on Saturday night. However, reading reactions from fans and some media pundits alike, you would have assumed that the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news