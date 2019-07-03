GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Isaiah Stokes is parting ways from Florida.

As first reported by the Orlando Senitnel, the Gators redshirt sophomore has decided to transfer to another program.

Stokes has not featured much during his time in Gainesville - recovering from an ACL injury his freshman season and then working back to fitness his second year.

Late last season, Gators head coach Mike White had started to use the playmaker a bit more allowing the big man to finish with 7.1 minutes per game. In 26 contests, he averaged 2.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per game; he also recorded 11 assists, five steals and two blocks.

This is the sixth transfer for Florida since Christmas. However, this attritions is not entirely unexpected since White was determined to overhaul the program this year after not being happy with the culture or attitude around the program.

Florida has recently added Virginia Tech graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear to the roster, however, White could very well add more with Stokes departure.

UF currently has 12 scholarship players on the roster, the NCAA allows 13.