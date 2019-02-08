GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It does not get any easier if you are Mike White and the Gators.

"Life in the SEC. It’s a different league than it was a year ago," said the Gators head coach. "Every night is very, very challenging. You’ve got more than just a couple high-level teams. You’ve got several. And now, with the emergence of the Vols, they’re just a different program. Great opportunity. Should be a great environment. The No. 1-ranked team in the country on the road.”

“It’s a very tough schedule," added senior center Kevarrius Hayes. “I feel like every game we play we always have a chance to beat them. It’s a tough schedule, but I feel like it’s appropriate. We’re a really good team. We’ve just gotta piece it together.”

The Gators will have a tough test on the road on Saturday, as they travel to Knoxville to face No. 1 Tennessee. The Vols feature a team built on veteran experience and a bench that can contribute at all levels.

“That’s what makes them tough," said White about Vols' depth. "I’ve said this before - when you said it now with this current Vol team it probably makes light of the few other times I’ve said since I’ve been here at Florida - this team, in my opinion, has no weaknesses, they don’t. Offensively, defensively, on the glass, pressuring you defensively, defending their glass, physicality, toughness, discipline, depth, speed, quickness, size, the whole deal. Offensively balance, not only from where they’re getting scoring on the court, geographically on the court, but also balance relative to personnel, poise, execution. Again, depth, they are really, really good. They have a chance to win a national championship.”

Hayes will have a tough task ahead of him this weekend. The Florida center is expected to guard junior Vols forward Grant Williams. Williams leads the Tennessee team with 20.1 points per game and 7.4 rebounds.

“He’s very strong," said Hayes. "He’s a good finisher. He’s really crafty, so we’ve gotta keep it in front.”

According to White, Tennessee's emergence as the top team in the nation was not a surprise to him or many of his SEC colleagues.

"When you’re really competitive with a bunch of young guys that play hard, that seem to play with character and toughness, and those guys continue to return, yea I mean, I think we all saw it coming," said White. "Credit those guys too. They seem to have a terrific current culture in that they seem to sacrifice for one another. The ball finds the right guy. They play the game correctly. And they’ve obviously received a lot of media attention, rightfully so, and they seem to have handled it very well.”



This season the Gators have gone toe-to-toe with several top ten teams, however, have failed to close out a win on several occasions. O

Once again Florida will have no room for error.

“What has to happen: we have to make jump shots; we can’t have live ball turnovers; we have to set our defense; we can’t get dominated on glass, I don’t foresee going in there out rebounding them but the margin can’t be enormous," said White. "We got to play to our principles. We got to make shooters bounce the ball. Our communication has to be sharp. We have to execute when that place gets really loud. We have to play with poise offensively. Down the stretch we got to play, if it’s competitive down the stretch as I hope it is, we've got to play with more poise and make better decisions on both ends of the floor.

“I feel like right now the biggest thing is he’s [White] working with us individually, and also as a team, trying to see how he wants us to attack this problem head on," said Hayes. "So far, just a lot of focus on the defensive end more than offense.”

“Hopefully the biggest thing our guys have come to understand - and I say that, I don’t think it’s quite set in yet - is your daily focus and approach and your accountability level has to be terrific when you don’t have a margin for error, especially offensively," said White. "When you’re talking about the same things in February that you were talking about in September, that’s a problem. Some teams can get away with that, we can’t get away with that. Little things, little discipline, accountability things, doing your job, communicating, closing out with high hands, blocking out, driving through contact, holding your seals so we don’t give up a pick-six against the Vols - we had a couple of live-ball turnovers trying to cross over, careless plays. We had a couple of jump passes at Auburn playing off of one foot, careless stuff, you drill it, you talk about it.

"We’ve had some buy-in issues, as well. Every team deals with it to a certain extent. We had some buy-in issues in the Elite Eight run, but not quite as much and we had a larger margin for error that team," added White. "Hopefully our guys have learned a lot, I know I’ve learned a lot, our staff has. We’re learning every day, about our guys, about the league, considering different ways to play. We’ve played so many different ways with this team. We’ve tried more things offensively, by far, than any team I’ve had. We’ve thrown out more defenses. A lot of it is trial and error, and we’re going to continue swinging. Until the ball stops bouncing with this team, we’re going to keep working.”

The Gators and the Vols are set to tipoff at 4 p.m on Saturday.